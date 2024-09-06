Shooting on Indy's west side critically injures 1

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday evening.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3000 block of Lupine Drive on reports of a person shot just before 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was reported to be in critical condition.
IMPD originally reported that the victim had died.
There is currently no known suspect. IMPD is still investigating.
