Shooting on near eastside of Indy, man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near eastside of Indianapolis around 10 p.m. Thursday evening, IMPD said.

Officers originally responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.

IMPD said officers found a victim, an adult male, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

IMPD said a witness told them a tall, skinny male ran toward a Kroger a few blocks away from the area immediately after she heard the gunshots.

To conduct their investigation, police are looking through footage from the doorbell camera and hope to look through camera footage from businesses near the Kroger where the alleged suspect fled.

At this time, IMPD does not have a motive for the shooting.

IMPD urges the public to stay alert when walking outside in the dark. They suggest having a flashlight and a phone in poorly lit areas to get to your destinations safely.