Shooting victim dies after being found at gas station on far northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot at a gas station on Pendleton Pike on the far northeast side of Indianapolis.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 42nd Street and Mt Vernon Court for a report of a person shot. Soon thereafter, they learned the victim was actually at a gas station in the 10000 block of Pendleton Pike.

According to IMPD, the shooting occurred at a different location than the gas station. A community member, in an attempt to help, transported the person to the gas station.

IMPD thanks that community member and the assistance of the Lawrence Police Department.

The person died shortly after arrival to the hospital.