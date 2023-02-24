Shots fired during robbery at Anderson Walmart, no one injured

ANDERSON — Anderson Police are investigating after two 18-year-olds were shot at by a suspect while they were loading groceries into their car.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Charles Street.

Police say the two were approached by a man trying to sell them candy and said he needed money for his sick daughter.

The two gave the man some money and continued to put groceries away.

Police say a few minutes later, the same man came back with a gun and demanded all of their money.

"Multiple" gunshots were fired and the suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

No information on the suspect's clothing or how he left the scene was provided.