Shots fired near IMPD officers as they conducted a traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after shots were fired close by as they conducted a traffic stop on the near north side Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. when officers with the North District were actively working on E. 38th Street when one of the officers conducted a traffic stop at E. 38th and Central Avenue.

That car stopped and was cooperating with the initial officer when a second officer came to back up the first. As they continued to conduct a traffic stop with the driver, they heard what they believed to be shots being fired nearby.

The officers immediately took cover, as well as ensuring the driver of the vehicle of the traffic stop was also protected.

No officers were hurt. The driver of the traffic stop was uninjured as well.

Officers with the North District responded and immediately set up a perimeter around the area, as well as canvassing the area, and are trying to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information or anyone who was in the area at the time it occurred and saw something is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by dialing 317-262-TIPS.