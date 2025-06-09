Shots reported during eviction attempt on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at constables who were serving an eviction on Indy's near east side on Monday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of N Gale Street after Center Township Constables reported hearing what is believed to be gunfire within a residence while serving an eviction notice.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers attempted to make contact with the resident but were unsuccessful.

Officers gathered information at the scene and completed a report regarding the incident.

Fortunately, no Center Township Constables were injured during the occurrence.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.