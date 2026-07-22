‘Showed no signs of life’: Father arrested for murder after infant daughter dies at Riley Hospital

DISCLAIMER: This article contains brief descriptions of child abuse and death, and may not be suitable for all readers.

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis police say a man is in custody following the death of his 3-month-old daughter at a hospital on Tuesday.

Online jail records show 24-year-old Curtis Jenkins was being held on a preliminary charge of murder following the incident.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an investigation into Jenkins began after officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Station Street on a report that an infant was unresponsive around 3 p.m. Saturday.

First responders arrived, and medics rushed the child to Riley Hospital in critical condition. The girl was pronounced dead by medics at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by News 8 says when Jenkins first spoke with detectives during the child welfare check, he claimed his daughter might have been affected by the heat.

Jenkins told police his daughter became fussy in the backseat of his car after being picked up from her mother. The car did not have a properly working AC, Jenkins told police. Jenkins’ mother also attended the pickup and tried to calm the baby down by giving her some water.

Later investigation found that the car’s AC was fully operational.

After dropping off his mother, Jenkins claims he drove to his apartment, where his fiancée and their 1-year-old daughter were home alone. The fiancée later told detectives that soon after Jenkins arrived, the 1-year-old became fussy, and she left with her child to “not put more pressure” on Jenkins.

Jenkins, according to police, then changed his daughter’s diaper and clothes, and put her near the air conditioning. About 10 minutes after this, Jenkins says he noticed her breathing changed. He then called 911.

Investigators say security camera footage outside Jenkins’ apartment tells a much different story.

According to the affidavit, Jenkins is heard interacting with the baby both inside and outside the apartment. On multiple occasions, he is heard telling the crying child to shut up and mocking her cries. The child was only quiet for around 10 minutes.

At some point after the fiancée and 1-year-old leave, Jenkins is heard telling the child to shut up.

For around 15 minutes, court documents say Jenkins is continuously yelling at the child. Several loud taps and thuds are heard, paired with the girl’s high-pitched and “abnormal” screaming. Detectives described the sounds as if they were cries of pain.

Eventually, the girl falls silent. After some time, Jenkins calls her name, asking, “You good?” And then, “Oh s***.”

After being examined at Riley, doctors reported she was suffering broken ribs, had three separate brain bleeds, and showed no injuries consistent with overheating.

On Monday, doctors informed police the child showed no signs of life, noting her injuries “were consistent with abusive head trauma.” An eye exam showed “too many hemorrhages to count”; blood was found pooled in her lower spine.

The girl passed away Tuesday.

The 3-month-old’s murder occurred during Jenkins’ first time alone with her, police say. The girl’s mother reportedly told police she was aware of Jenkins’ history with the Department of Child Services, and did not want to leave Jenkins alone with the baby.

Court documents say another witness informed police that Jenkins requested security camera footage from her, noting he was “looking for anything” because police suspected he had something to do with his daughter’s injuries.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office was expected to file formal charges soon.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. Josh Taylor at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Joshua.Taylor@indy.gov.

