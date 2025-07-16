'Significant crackdown': Governor Braun addresses public safety ahead of All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun, along with Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss a "significant crackdown" on crime in Indianapolis ahead of WNBA All-Star weekend.

This comes in response to recent violence in the city, including a mass shooting on July 5th that left two people dead and five injured.

Braun said that the situation in Indianapolis has changed over the past several years. He stated, “Something in the last eight or nine years is different than it used to be.”

He believes that while police are doing their part, the justice system needs to do better.

“Indianapolis' own justice system is not doing its job,” he said, highlighting the importance of holding prosecutors accountable.

“That is a major part of my Freedom and Opportunity Public Safety Agenda. It's the next step to ensure law and order is maintained.”

In preparation for the All-Star Weekend, Governor Braun assured the public that extra precautions are being taken. “We are going to take every additional caution to make sure Indy All-Star Weekend is safe.” Superintendent Scott added that there will be a significant increase in troopers patrolling the city.

When asked about the need for increased police presence after the eventful weekend, Braun pointed to Mayor Hogsett and the Marion County Prosecutor.

He said, “Until they start doing things differently, especially on the prosecution side, they shoulder the full responsibility for what we’re having to do to intervene.”

