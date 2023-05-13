Silver Alert declared for missing 35-year-old

CLARKSVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 35-year-old from Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nathan Pelkey, 35, of Clarksville.

Pelkey is described as a 5’9” white male weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Pelkey is missing from Clarksville, which is 108 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on him, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.