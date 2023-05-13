Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Silver Alert declared for missing 35-year-old

Nathan Pelkey.png
Indiana State Police
Nathan Pelkey.png
Posted at 10:56 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 22:56:41-04

CLARKSVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 35-year-old from Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Nathan Pelkey, 35, of Clarksville.

Pelkey is described as a 5’9” white male weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Pelkey is missing from Clarksville, which is 108 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have information on him, contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE