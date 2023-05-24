Silver Alert declared for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Bloomington woman.

A Silver Alert has been declared for 49-year-old Christina Strunk, a white female, 5’4” tall, 85-pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black floral dress and was driving a red 2016 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate: BLZ500.

Strunk is missing from Bloomington, and was last seen on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Strunk, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.