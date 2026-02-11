Six hospitalized after suspected overdose near downtown transit center

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a suspected overdose incident near the downtown transit center, with three in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m., an off-duty officer discovered several unresponsive individuals near the Julia M. Carson Transit Center at 200 E Washington Street and called for assistance.

Emergency medical services transported all six adults to local hospitals. Three are listed in critical condition while the other three are in stable condition.

IMPD reports that no narcotics have been recovered at the scene, so investigators cannot confirm what substance, if any, was ingested by the individuals involved.

The Transit Center is a major hub for IndyGo bus services in downtown Indianapolis, serving thousands of commuters daily. The incident occurred during morning rush hour.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to determine the cause of the medical emergency.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.