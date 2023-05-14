An altercation leads to six people being wounded by gunfire in Anderson

ANDERSON — Anderson Police are investigating after six people were wounded after a shooting in Anderson early Sunday morning.

Police said they were monitoring a large crowd at 16th and Madison when an altercation broke out around 2:24 am. Several gunshots were then heard firing.

Police said they quickly responded and pushed into the crowd where they found a victim that was shot in the leg.

The victim was treated on the scene and transported to an Indianapolis hospital where they remain in stable condition.

During the investigation, police said five more victims checked themselves into the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, the victims suffered minor injuries and have been released from the hospital.

The victims ages range from 14 to 21.

Detectives said they have been collecting evidence for the past several hours and spoke with multiple witnesses, though no arrests have been made.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.