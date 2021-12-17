Son arrested after Indianapolis police say he killed his father on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 28-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his father Tuesday night on the northeast side of Indianapolis has been arrested, police said Friday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of North Edmonson Avenue and found 49-year-old Michael Wilson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced Wilson dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives determined the shooting was related to a domestic incident between Wilson and his son.

Police arrested Wilson’s son Wednesday in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Drive. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are charged by prosecutors.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD Det. James Hurt at 317-327-3475 or James.Hurt@indy.gov.