INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7200 US 31 S on a report of a person shot.

Police located a victim in critical condition.

The shooting was initially reported to be accidental, however this has not been confirmed.

IMPD said the person responsible for the shooting remained on scene and has been detained.

