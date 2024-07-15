South side shooting leaves 5 wounded; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after five people were shot on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive on reports of a person shot at around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located five victims suffering from gunshot injuries.

According to IMPD, four victims are in serious condition, and one is in critical condition.

One person was detained on the scene but their role in the shooting, if any, is not currently known, police says.

