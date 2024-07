INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy's southeast side Tuesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the intersection of E. Thompson Rd. and S. Emerson Ave.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries.

The victim was pronounced deceased.

IMPD said one person was detained, however their role is not confirmed at this time.

Check back for updates.