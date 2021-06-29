Southern Indiana man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a toddler

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Attorney's Office Southern District of Indiana on Tuesday announced a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually exploiting a toddler.

Gage Campos of North Vernon was found to have both created and collected sexually explicit images of children.

Google reported one of Campos's user accounts as a possible child abuser in 2020 to the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children (NCMEC) after he used the browser to search for material related to the sexual abuse of children. NCMEC turned the evidence over to the Indiana State Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and were able to track Campos down as the user.

Officers arrested Campos on September 2 at his residence in Jennings County where investigators recovered evidence, received a confession from the 26-year-old, and made sure the child was safe, according to court documents.

According to the DOJ, evidence in the case found Campos had been collecting child sexual abuse material for at least four years.

“The citizens of the Southern District of Indiana rightfully expect swift and coordinated action by law enforcement and their partners to investigate and prosecute persons such as Mr. Campos, " Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress stated. “His significant sentence of imprisonment sends a strong message to others who might consider imitating his reprehensible conduct.”

Campos was also sentenced to 20 years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution to the minor victim.