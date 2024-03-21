Southern Indiana man steals patrol car, leads police on 140 mph pursuit on I-65

SCOTT COUNTY — A southern Indiana man faces seven charges after he allegedly stole a city police cruiser and led police on a high-speed pursuit.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday when officers were investigating an unrelated call at the I-65 Studio Suites Hotel in Scottsburg.

During their investigation, a 44-year-old man gained entry into a marked Scottsburg City PD patrol car in the hotel parking lot and sped away.

Officers located the car traveling southbound on I-65 a few miles south of the city.

The driver eventually led officers on a pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 mph.

Despite having damage from stop sticks, the man continued southbound on I-65 at speeds approaching 140 mph, according to ISP.

As ISP Master Trooper Caudill attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle, the driver lost control of the car and hit a concrete barrier.

As the driver exited and attempted to flee on foot, officers utilized a TASER to subdue him.

He faces two felony charges and five misdemeanors.