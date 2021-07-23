Southern Indiana police officer arrested for filming women in changing room

NEW ALBANY — A southern Indiana police officer is facing charges after an investigation found he had filmed two women dressing in a private changing room in Memphis, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police recently released a statement that one of its detectives had begun investigating "criminal conduct allegations" involving New Albany Police Department officer Adam Schneider, 40, on June 28.

During the investigation, the detective obtained a search warrant for Schneider's phone, in which he found two videos and several images of two women, on two separate occasions, changing clothes in a private changing room. In one video, a woman was completely naked.

Later, police found a camera mounted in the changing room.

The videos and images, according to ISP, were not filmed with the women's permission and neither knew they were being filmed.

The private changing room the women were filmed in was part of a business that Schneider owned at his home in Memphis. Exactly what that business is was not made clear by ISP.

Schneider was arrested on Friday, July 16, and was taken to the Clark County Jail. He is charged with two counts of voyeurism, each being a level 6 felony.