Camby shooting leaves 1 in critical condition

Posted at 10:06 PM, Nov 27, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Camby on Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. Hendricks County Sheriff's department officers were called to 8411 Windfall Ln on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male victim inside a vehicle with gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe the incident was a robbery gone bad and said it did not involve the Game Stop or any other business.

IMPD robbery detectives are responding to investigate further.

