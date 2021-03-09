Special prosecutor investigating Speedway officer who fatally shot suspect

A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate after a Speedway Police Department officer fatally shot a suspect on Feb. 12, a spokesman for Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Tuesday.

Chris Gaal, the former Monroe County prosecutor, will investigate the actions of the officer who shot and killed DeAire Gray, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Michael Leffler said.

According to a Speedway Police Department news release, officers were conducting an investigation in the 5900 block of West 25th Street about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 when a man ran away from them.

“During the foot chase, the suspect displayed a weapon,” Speedway Police Lt. Angel Rodriguez said in the release issued on Feb. 13. “The incident and subsequent foot chase resulted in an officer involved shooting.”

Gray was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with what Rodriguez’s news release called “a gunshot wound that is believed to be non-life threatening at this time.”

Gray later died at the hospital.

The officer involved was not injured. Police and prosecutors did not release additional details.

Leffler said it is common for special prosecutors to be appointed to investigate shootings by officers that result in a suspect’s death. WRTV has reached out to Gaal Tuesday seeking comment on the investigation and is still awaiting his response.

