Spectrum offers $25K reward after cable attacks hit north Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Spectrum is asking for the public's help after a series of attacks on communication cables in northern Indianapolis disrupted internet and phone service for customers.

The company has been targeted by four attacks near I-70 around Brookside Park over the past four months. The most recent attack happened Monday, February 16.

Spectrum is working with Indianapolis police and offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"These attacks on communications infrastructure have become an issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum," the company said. "These acts are not only a felony crime, but impact public safety as they disrupt connectivity to emergency services."

Spectrum said the cables are often targeted for copper wire that can be sold for scrap. However, Spectrum uses fiber optic cables made of glass strands rather than metal.

Anyone with information about these crimes can contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS(8477) or reach out to Indianapolis police.