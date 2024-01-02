Speedway donut shop experiences break-in on first day of the year

SPEEDWAY — It's not the start to 2024 one businessman in speedway expected.

The owner of Pana's Donuts arrived overnight to the sight of broken glass at his business in the Speedway Supercenter on Crawfordsville Road.

He says he arrived early to make the day's donuts, and found evidence of a break-in.

His front door was shattered and a side window was broken.

WRTV

The break-in happened around 12:45 this morning.

The owner shared images of the suspect from his surveillance camera. According to a police report, the suspect took about $1,700 in cash and quarters, an ipad and a smartphone.

Provided

Pana Donuts plans to be open tomorrow.