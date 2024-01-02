Watch Now
Speedway donut shop experiences break-in on first day of the year

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jan 01, 2024
SPEEDWAY — It's not the start to 2024 one businessman in speedway expected.

The owner of Pana's Donuts arrived overnight to the sight of broken glass at his business in the Speedway Supercenter on Crawfordsville Road.

He says he arrived early to make the day's donuts, and found evidence of a break-in.

His front door was shattered and a side window was broken.

The break-in happened around 12:45 this morning.

The owner shared images of the suspect from his surveillance camera. According to a police report, the suspect took about $1,700 in cash and quarters, an ipad and a smartphone.

Pana Donuts plans to be open tomorrow.

