Spencer County mom charged with neglect after baby hospitalized

SPENCER COUNTY — A Dale, Indiana mom is facing multiple charges after her injured baby was taken to the hospital, and doctors were concerned about brain bleeding.

On Nov. 1, authorities responded to an apartment after Megan Weddle, 22, called 911 and said her three-week-old baby boy possibly had asthma and was having trouble breathing. EMS checked and released the baby and told Weddle to call back if symptoms got worse.

Later, Weddle called 911 again and the baby was brought to Memorial Hospital in Jasper before being life-lined to Riley Hospital for Children. According to a probable cause affidavit, when speaking to Indiana State Police, Weddle denied that she or anyone else in the household hurt her son.

During a second interview, Weddle told troopers she hit the baby's head against a crib because she was "frustrated and tired because her baby was crying." Weddle said the hit was an accident and "she yanked him out of the crib and was not gentle" but it wasn't on purpose.

According to the affidavit, Weddle said she was scared she was going to lose the baby and didn't tell her fiance about what happened because she didn't want him mad at her.

Weddle faces charges of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14, according to online court records.

An initial hearing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.