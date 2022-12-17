Spencer officer arrested on misconduct and theft charges

OWEN COUNTY – A Spencer officer has been charged with official misconduct and theft charges after an investigation with Indiana State Police.

According to police, the investigation began after reports that an officer allegedly removed items from secured storage.

The investigation later determined that the suspected officer, who has been employed by the Spencer Police Department for 10 months, removed illegal narcotics and controlled substances from the DEA Drug Take Back Container stored at the Spencer Police Department.

The officer was arrested for official misconduct and theft, both level 6 felonies.

He was booked at the Owen County Jail Friday and later posted bond.

This is a developing story.