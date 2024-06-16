Stabbing on Indy’s west side leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died after being stabbed on the west side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department South District officers responded to the 3500 block of Dogie Road on a report of a person stabbed on June 14.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from injuries consistent with trauma. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday, June 15.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once his family is notified.

IMPD says a person of interest was arrested for this incident. The suspect is facing aggravated battery charges.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact IMPD Det. Anthony Johnson at 317-327-3475 or by email at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).