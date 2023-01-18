Stabbing suspect arrested after pursuit that ended in Fountain Square crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges after a Wednesday morning stabbing and afternoon pursuit, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say a man was stabbed around 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Watergate Road. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Around noon, police located the suspect vehicle at S. Alabama and E. Maryland Streets. When they tried to do a traffic stop, the woman fled and crashed into another vehicle at Shelby Street and East Morris Street.

The suspect is believed to be in stable condition, while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor.

The woman faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement, aggravated battery and criminal confinement. WRTV does not name suspects until formal charges are filed.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).