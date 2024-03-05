Staff member allegedly brings concealed firearm to Fishers elementary school

FISHERS — A food services staff member at a Fishers elementary school is in custody after allegedly bringing a concealed firearm into the school.

According to a release by Hamilton Southeastern Schools, a report was made to the school that a food services team member had brought a firearm onto the premises.

School Resource Officers responded to the school and secured the firearm quickly, according to HSE Schools.

The staff member was then taken into custody by Fishers PD.

"It's important to emphasize that no students were involved, and there was never any imminent threat to safety," the release said.

The schools also emphasized the importance of the "See Something, Say Something" culture.