State police investigating officer-involved shooting in Carmel

CARMEL — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Carmel.

According to a release, Carmel police reported to a harassment and stalking incident in the 12800 block of Old Meridian Street in Carmel.

Approximately 20 minutes after receiving the call, Carmel PD made contact with the suspects vehicle — a blue Dodge Charger — on the third floor of a parking garage.

After an officer parked their patrol car in front of the Charger, the suspect drove forward into the patrol car. At this time, one Carmel PD officer fired their weapon into the windshield, striking the suspect.

Despite the gunshot wound, the man continued to push their accelerator, spinning their tires. Officers were able to break a window to the car to pull the suspect out and handcuff him, according to a release.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The involved officer has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the incident.

