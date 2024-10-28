State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southport

SOUTHPORT– Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Southport. The incident took place around 12:29 AM near the Berkley Commons Apartment Complex on Appleton Drive.

A Southport Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver ran from the scene. During a foot chase, an officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was shot. They were treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. No officers were injured in the incident.

Detectives are reviewing footage from the officer's body-worn camera as part of their investigation.

Latest Headlines | October 27, 6pm

The suspect, who was already wanted on outstanding warrants, is now under arrest.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine the charges related to this incident.