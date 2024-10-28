State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southport

SOUTHPORT– Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Southport. The incident took place around 12:29 AM near the Berkley Commons Apartment Complex on Appleton Drive.
A Southport Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver ran from the scene. During a foot chase, an officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire.
The suspect was shot. They were treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. No officers were injured in the incident.
Detectives are reviewing footage from the officer's body-worn camera as part of their investigation.
The suspect, who was already wanted on outstanding warrants, is now under arrest.
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine the charges related to this incident.