State police investigating shooting involving Connersville PD, Fayette County deputies

CONNERSVILLE — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting involving a Fayette County Sheriff that occurred late Wednesday night in Connersville.

According to ISP, they were contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office to investigate the officer-involved shooting which occurred around 10 p.m. on April 3.

Connersville police and Fayette County deputies were called to the 200 block of S. Gabbard Road for a domestic disturbance.

At the location, police were met by a woman outside of the residence and a barricaded subject inside of the residence.

The barricaded subject was identified as 42-year-old Brandon Boughner.

During attempts to de-escalate the situation, Boughner allegedly brought a rifle to the front door and raised it toward officers.

After officers fired rounds and lost sight of Boughner, he again came to the door with the rifle and began firing at officers. This time, officers returned fire and struck Boughner at least once, according to ISP.

Boughner was transported to Reid Health in Connersville and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

At this time, his condition is unknown.

No officers were injured during the encounter, according to ISP.