State police K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — An Indiana State Police K9 sniffed out approximately 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in South Bend late Thursday.

According to a report from the Bremen post of the Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling south on Logan Street just south of McKinley Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after reportedly observing the driver commit several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, ISP K9 Nala conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the trooper finding approximately 30 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages.

Troopers said a 27-year-old South Bend man, who was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and suspicion of dealing marijuana.