Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

State police K9 sniffs out 30 pounds of marijuana in South Bend

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police K9 Nala sniffed out 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in South Bend.
marijuana seizure.jpg
Posted at 10:16 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 22:16:46-05

SOUTH BEND — An Indiana State Police K9 sniffed out approximately 30 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in South Bend late Thursday.

According to a report from the Bremen post of the Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a vehicle traveling south on Logan Street just south of McKinley Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after reportedly observing the driver commit several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, ISP K9 Nala conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in the trooper finding approximately 30 pounds of suspected marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages.

Troopers said a 27-year-old South Bend man, who was the front-seat passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and suspicion of dealing marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!