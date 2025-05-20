State Police make arrest in decades-old cold case

HAMILTON COUNTY — On Tuesday, officials from Hamilton County and the Indiana State Police announced Thomas Anderson has been charged with the 1992 murder of Tony Bledsoe.

Officials called the arrest "a significant breakthrough" in the three-decade-old cold case.

At a press conference this afternoon, officials laid out a timeline for this case.

Bledsoe was reported missing by his family on March 16, 1992.

On April 3, 1992, human remains were found just north of U.S. 40 in Putnam County. It wasn't until 2018 that DNA was used to confirm the remains belonged to Bledsoe.

Police have been actively investigating since 2018 — conducting interviews, following leads and serving warrants — this work led investigators to Anderson.

Anderson was taken into custody on May 20 and charged with murder.

Officials said Bledsoe's family was very emotional upon learning of the arrest.

The investigation into Bledsoe's murder remains open, and investigators are still looking for other potential suspects.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this case to come forward. They ask to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8508 and to leave a message for Lt. Josh Watson.