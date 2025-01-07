Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

State police respond to officer-involved shooting in Peru; no officers injured

Indiana State Police lights
WCPO
Indiana State Police lights
Posted

PERU — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Peru Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said the incident occurred on State Rd. 19, just north of US 24, in a location identified as a mobile home park. Police said no officers were injured; however, one suspect did sustain non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of now, two individuals have exited the residence and have been taken into custody. Authorities are uncertain if anyone else is still inside, prompting them to maintain the scene as active while they investigate further.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.