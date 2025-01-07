State police respond to officer-involved shooting in Peru; no officers injured

PERU — An officer-involved shooting occurred in Peru Monday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said the incident occurred on State Rd. 19, just north of US 24, in a location identified as a mobile home park. Police said no officers were injured; however, one suspect did sustain non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of now, two individuals have exited the residence and have been taken into custody. Authorities are uncertain if anyone else is still inside, prompting them to maintain the scene as active while they investigate further.