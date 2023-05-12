State Police seek public’s help in locating man in connection to Clay County homicide

BRAZIL — Putnamville State Police is requesting the public's help in locating a man in connection with a Clay County homicide.

The Clay County dispatch center received reports of multiple gunshots being fired in an alley and that there was a possible victim on the ground near 310 N. Leavitt St. in Brazil at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers attempted to locate a possible suspect in the immediate area but had no luck.

During the investigation, detectives received information of a person of interest.

Putnamville detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Jon Luke, of Reelsville.

If you have any information, call 911 or contact the Putnamville State Police Post at 1-800-225-8576.