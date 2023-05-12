Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

State Police seek public’s help in locating man in connection to Clay County homicide

Jon Luke
Indiana State Police
Jon Luke
Posted at 10:19 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 22:19:49-04

BRAZIL — Putnamville State Police is requesting the public's help in locating a man in connection with a Clay County homicide.

The Clay County dispatch center received reports of multiple gunshots being fired in an alley and that there was a possible victim on the ground near 310 N. Leavitt St. in Brazil at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers attempted to locate a possible suspect in the immediate area but had no luck.

During the investigation, detectives received information of a person of interest.

Putnamville detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Jon Luke, of Reelsville.

If you have any information, call 911 or contact the Putnamville State Police Post at 1-800-225-8576.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE