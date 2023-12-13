State trooper fires weapon during traffic stop, police say no one was injured

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police Trooper fired their gun during a traffic stop on the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday night. ISP says no one was injured.

Just after 9 a.m., police said they initiated a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle near 30th and Beeler.

The vehicle was occupied by three people.

The trooper took one suspect into custody. Another suspect fled on foot and the third person fled in the vehicle.

During the encounter, police said the trooper fired his firearm, however it is not believed anyone was struck or injured.

The area is now being searched with the assistance of IMPD and the Speedway Police Department.

Police said the stolen vehicle was located a short distance from the scene.

The involved trooper will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in shooting involving an officer.

