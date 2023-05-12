1 dead and 3 injured in shooting at Steak 'n Shake on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and three are injured after a shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4000 block of South East Street for a report of a person shot just after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located four victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD, three of the victims are said to be awake and breathing. The fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.

