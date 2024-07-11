Stepmother charged after 6-year-old left in hot car in Greenwood

GREENWOOD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested this week after police say she left her six-year-old stepchild in a car while shopping at Walmart.

Ivory Patton is charged with Neglect of a Dependent after she allegedly left her stepchild inside an unlocked car with only a single window cracked to the car.

According to court documents, Patton walked inside the Walmart located on State Road 135 in Johnson County at 1:44 p.m on June 21.

Police did not observe Patton returning to the car until 2:22 p.m. She told police at the scene she believed she was only in the store for 10 minutes.

The child's father came to the scene to take the child and Patton was taken into custody.

