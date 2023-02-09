Stinesville cop pleads guilty to OWI after November crash

MARION COUNTY — A Stinesville reserve officer pleaded guilty Thursday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person during a November crash.

Douglas Rutoskey was driving a marked Stinesville Police Department patrol vehicle when he hit a Ram pickup truck about 1:21 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2500 block of West Southport Road on Indianapolis' southwest side.

The pickup truck's occupants told police they were stopped at a red light at the intersection of U.S. 37 and Southport Road waiting to turn west when their vehicle was hit from behind by a driver later identified as Rutoskey.

Immediately afterward, Rutoskey got out of the patrol vehicle, proclaimed, "I didn't do nothing," then got back in the vehicle and continued west on Southport Road.

As part of the plea agreement, Rutoskey's license is suspended for 90 days and he needs to report to probation. A year-long jail sentence was also part of the agreement, but 363/365 days were suspended, online court records show.

Rutoskey admitted to officers that he drove the patrol vehicle but initially wasn't sure where he had left the keys. He also told police the last drink he had was hours prior to the crash, around 10 p.m.

The results of a blood draw showed Rutoskey's blood alcohol level was 0.164%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%.