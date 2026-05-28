Stolen mobility track chairs returned to Fort Harrison State Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The track chairs stolen from Fort Harrison State Park have been returned, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana Conservation Officers thanked the public for tips and assistance in recovering the mobility devices.

"Track chairs open up incredible opportunities for people with mobility limitations to experience the outdoors," said Capt. Jet Quillen. "On behalf of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and everyone who will benefit from these mobility devices, we are grateful to all who shared information and helped ensure the stolen track chairs were safely returned."

The break-ins happened between the evening of April 30 and the morning of May 1. Someone broke into six DNR buildings at the Lawrence park, according to conservation officers.

Two all-terrain track chairs were stolen along with two Vietnam War-era helmets. The chairs are worth about $25,000 each.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Photo shows full collection of Indiana State Parks track chairs.

Track chairs are motorized wheelchairs that can navigate trails and rough terrain. All Indiana state park properties offer them to guests with mobility disabilities at no cost.

The park had five track chairs total before the theft. The state bought the chairs through a Lilly Endowment grant that purchased 45 track chairs for state parks across Indiana.

The two Vietnam War-era helmets remain missing, conservation officers said.

A private donor and the Indy Parks Alliance had offered a $5,500 reward for information leading to arrests and recovery of the chairs.

The theft investigation is ongoing.

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