Stray gunfire strikes Elkhart home, critically injures toddler

ELKHART, Ind. (WRTV) — A toddler is now in critical condition in the hospital after gunfire struck her home in Elkhart and hit her as she slept in her bed early Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded just before 1 a.m., according to the Elkhart Police Department.

Officers were called to a neighborhood on Elkhart’s southwest side along Garfield Avenue and 10th Street to investigate a “shots fired” incident.

After arrival, they learned the 2-year-old had been asleep in her home when gunfire hit the residence, cutting through the exterior and hitting the child.

Her parents rushed her to a hospital in Elkhart, where she was later flown to a trauma center at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Police say at last check, the girl was in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, though Elkhart PD says the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.