Street takeovers cause nuisance to neighbors in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a late-night nuisance and a dangerous hazard, that has neighbors not only concerned, but also fed up with the noise.

A man in the wholesale district at South Meridian and Georgia Streets woke up to these sounds and recorded this cell phone video.

WATCH | Cell phone footage shows a street takeover

Street takeover footage

It shows a car circling an intersection and doing doughnuts, more commonly known as "Spinning."

In the video clip, you also see a small group of people in the middle of the street watching. This happened between 3 and 4 o'clock in the morning.

The IMPD downtown district headquarters is just a block away.

WRTV asked whether officers responded to this, given the proximity to the precinct, and why this seems to be a growing, dangerous trend around the city.

"Just because it's close to our district doesn't mean we had officers inside the district. We're a relatively small district. Our officers could have been out on other runs and not necessarily in the building," sad Scott Hessong with IMPD.

"It's extremely dangerous. You've got a 5-thousand pound vehicle spinning around, somewhat out of control. Oftentime we'll see tires explode during these things and then they lose control and have wrecks. I've seen videos of pedestrians being struck," Hessong continued.

Though police say "Spinning" incidents don't happen downtown often, IMPD this is a growing problem across the city and the nation too.

Police say anyone who witnesses these incidents should call 911 first, so officers can respond and stop the driver before someone gets hurt.