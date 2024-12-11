String of vehicle thefts and vandalism hit Irvington apartment complex

IRVINGTON— A string of stolen vehicles and vandalism is hitting a parking lot at the Historic Irvington Flats.

In the past year, IMPD police reports show eight cars were reported stolen and five were vandalized in the parking lot alone.

WRTV talked with resident Ashley McMillan who has been hit twice. The most recent instance happened on Dec. 6 when vandals broke her windows.

“The first time they stole my car they were wearing ski masks and gloves," said McMillan. "I'm not sure how they got in the first time but they did it without breaking the windows.”

She drives a silver Hyundai Sedan, one of the models many thieves have been targeting around the country.

“Once I got mine stolen it really kicked off again. We have all been surprised it’s happening in the cold," said Dan Arndt, a resident.

Dan Arndt got his car stolen back in October, according to police reports.

“Out of everyone who has been involved I'm the only one who hasn’t got my car back," said Arndt.

wrtv car theft and break-ins in Irvington

Many residents who live at the Historic Irvington Flats say they went to the city council about the problem.

“A group of us went to city council and they said they would look into it but nothing has happened," said McMillan.

wrtv car theft and break-ins in Irvington

McMillan says she wants the apartment to install surveillance cameras but they still have yet to do so.

The victims say something needs to change and to take the preventative measures you can before it happens to you.

“If they want it they will," said Arndt. "Make sure you know your car type, vulnerability to being stolen and have insurance."

We touched base with the apartment complex in person asking for a written statement on the incidents and never received an answer.