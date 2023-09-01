Student brings gun to school at Avon Academy; afternoon classes cancelled

AVON — Avon School Community Corporation confirmed that a student at Avon Academy brought a handgun to school on Friday morning.

According to school officials, a student at the academy notified a school employee that another student brought a gun to school. School officials immediately responded with the help of Avon School Police Department and discovered that the report was correct.

All students and staff were reported to be safe. Classes were held in place while police were on the scene.

Students and staff were released from the classroom hold at approximately 10:30 a.m. and they met with staff and school counselors before being released to go home. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Avon released the following statement after the incident:

The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority here in Avon Schools. We regularly tell our students and staff that if they see something they should say something to a trusted adult. We are incredibly proud of the student who heeded that advice this morning. Kevin Carrr, Communications Coordinator

Avon Academy is a program serving approximately 80 high school students from grades 10-12 that meets at the Avon Schools Administration Center.

