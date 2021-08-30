Student killed by hit-and-run driver while boarding school bus in Bartholomew Co.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A student was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while attempting to get on a school bus in Bartholomew County Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue just before 7 a.m. Witnesses say the Columbus East High School student was attempting to get on the bus when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the car fled the scene and was followed by a witness who saw the crash, according to info shared by the sheriff's office. The suspect was located a short time later on County Road 250 East and taken into custody.

The student was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where they died from their injuries. The student has not been identified at this time.

The sheriff's office was not able to confirm whether the school bus's stoplights system was activated or if the student was crossing the street at the time of the incident.

WRTV has reached out to the Bartholomew County Consolidated School Corporation for more information.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” said Major Chris Lane. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”

The driver's identity has not been released.