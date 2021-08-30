Student killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing to school bus in Bartholomew Co.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — A student was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street to get on a school bus in Bartholomew County Monday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue just before 7 a.m. Witnesses say the Columbus East High School student was attempting to get on the bus when they were struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say the bus was stopped with the stop arm extended when a 25-year-old man driving a car disregarded the stop arms and struck the student.

The student was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where they died from their injuries. The student has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the car involved fled the scene and was followed by a witness who saw the crash, according to info shared by the sheriff's office. The suspect was located a short time later after their vehicle became stuck in a yard.on County Road 250 East and taken into custody.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has identified that suspect as Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, 25, of Columbus.

Subramani was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and has been preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death and reckless driving/passing a stopped school bus with arms extended causing death.

WRTV has reached out to the Bartholomew County Consolidated School Corporation for more information.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” said Major Chris Lane. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”