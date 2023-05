Student stabbed by fellow classmate at Guion Middle School

PIKE TOWNSHIP — A student is accused of stabbing another student at school on Thursday.

A Pike Township Metropolitan School District spokesperson confirms that incident happened at Guion Middle School.

School officials say one student stabbed another student in the arm with an unknown object.

The student responsible for the stabbing has been taken into custody, school officials say. It is unclear if the student will face any charges.

The injured student was 'alert' and their arm was being treated at the scene.

Because the situation involves two juveniles no identities will be released.

The incident is being investigated by the MSD of Pike Township's Police Department.

The following statement was issued from the district on Thursday:

"There was an incident this afternoon involving two students. One of the students stabbed the other student in the arm with an object.

Pike Police and school administration have removed the accused student and are on-site finishing their investigation.

All students and staff are safe and have returned to regular operations."