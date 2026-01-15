Students, staff evacuated after reported threat at Peru school

PERU — Students and staff at Peru Jr./Sr. High School have been evacuated Thursday morning after a reported threat.

Multiple public safety agencies and police are on scene assessing the situation, according to a Facebook post from Peru Police Department.

The Peru Community Schools district initially moved students to a secure location and asked families not to come pick up students.

By late morning, the district announced students could be picked up at the Circus Building through the south front doors on Broadway. Parents must sign their children out inside the building.

No one is allowed on campus, and cars must remain off school grounds. Bus transportation for remaining students was scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to work.

No details about the nature of the threat have been released. The investigation is ongoing.