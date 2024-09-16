Substitute teacher assaulted, 19-year-old student arrested at George Washington HS

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old student at George Washington High School was arrested last week and charged with battery resulting in bodily injury after he allegedly attacked a substitute teacher.

19-year-old Aziz Mahamadou is charged with a felony for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

According to court documents, Mahamadou attacked a substitute teacher in class on Sept. 10.

Mahamadou allegedly stood up from his desk, walked up to the teacher and struck him in the mouth. After the punch, Mahamadou allegedly kicked the teacher multiple times in the ribs.

The teacher, according to court documents, suffered a cracked rib and a concussion from the attack.

During the attack, Mahamadou allegedly said "You don't think I don't speak English".

The probable cause affidavit for Mahamadou's arrest did not explain a motive.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines