Watch
NewsLocal NewsCrime

Actions

Supreme Court declines case of IU student's convicted killer

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Archive
johnmyers.jpg
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 10:40:17-04

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a man convicted in the 2000 killing of an Indiana University student.

The Herald-Times reports the high court's recent denial of a petition attorneys filed on John Myers II's behalf means the 45-year-old Ellettsville man will remain jailed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

A Morgan County jury convicted Myers in 2006 in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman and sentenced him to 65 years in prison. The IU sophomore disappeared in May 2000 during a bike ride near Bloomington. Her remains were found in 2003.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!